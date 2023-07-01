Bridgeworth LLC Invests $212,000 in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 250,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,849,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 128,420.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,382.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,344.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1,331.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

