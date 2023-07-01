Bridgeworth LLC Purchases New Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

