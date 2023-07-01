Bridgeworth LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

