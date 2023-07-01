Bridgeworth LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 287,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 417,725 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,021,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,269,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,867 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,575,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after acquiring an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,730,000.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

