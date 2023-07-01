Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Barclays

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.71) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTVCY. Peel Hunt cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.44) to GBX 960 ($12.21) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Britvic has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $23.71.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

