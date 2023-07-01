Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $867.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $741.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

