Brokerages Set Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target at $91.53

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.53.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $70.94 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average is $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

