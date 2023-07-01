Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target at $126.00

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,536 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $84.61 on Friday. Etsy has a 1 year low of $74.70 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

