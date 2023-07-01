Brokerages Set International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price at $38.55

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday.

International Paper Trading Up 0.4 %

International Paper stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Insider Activity

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

