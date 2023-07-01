Brokerages Set Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT at $208.08

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.08.

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.92. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $225.93.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

