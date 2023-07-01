Brokers Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of USB opened at $33.02 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,508,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $573,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

