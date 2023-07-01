BTIG Research Lowers Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target to $20.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adicet Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of ACET opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $104.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.20.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 875,000 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,828,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,685,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,882,191.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and chimeric adaptors to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

