Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,820 ($23.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,350 ($17.16) target price on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Up 2.3 %

Burford Capital stock opened at GBX 958.50 ($12.19) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,331.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 478 ($6.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,136 ($14.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,043.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 834.48.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

