Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NASDAQ:CLSA – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSA. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 207,224 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,817,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF by 438.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CLSA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.96. 19,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,331. Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Company Profile

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (CLSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term growth by allocating to a mix of broad asset class ETFs in response to economic conditions. The fund uses an algorithm to select investments in sectors that it identifies as attractive pursuant to its aggressive risk profile.

