Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 94,194 Shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,194 shares during the period. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 36.41% of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000.

JHMB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061. John Hancock Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (JHMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is actively managed and primarily invests in investment grade mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government and private entities with no specific limit to maturity.

