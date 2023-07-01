Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 32,085 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Doximity from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 831,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,864. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $110.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.