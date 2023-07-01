Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.42. 823,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,919. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

