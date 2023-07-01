Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $14.55 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 2.3% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.15 on Friday, reaching $1,184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,265. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $615.54 and a twelve month high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,248.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,162.31.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

