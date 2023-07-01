Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.42. 43,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,285. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.