Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $44.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,700.33. The company had a trading volume of 306,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,642.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2,478.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

