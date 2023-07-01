Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,685 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 474,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,252. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.