Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 494 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Hexcel worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 18.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 805,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,063. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

