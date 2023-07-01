Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,420 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises approximately 3.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,693,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,903,000 after buying an additional 3,684,635 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,868,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,067,000 after buying an additional 1,212,744 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,244,000 after buying an additional 670,076 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,709. The firm has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.5935 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

