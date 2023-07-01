Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 76 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.19. 420,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,145. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.77. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.