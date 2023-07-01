Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 93 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.1% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.6 %

ROK traded up $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.45. The stock had a trading volume of 617,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.