Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.95

Calculus VCT plc (LON:CLC – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CLC opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.79) on Friday. Calculus VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 67 ($0.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £32.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 62.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.04.

Calculus VCT plc, formerly known as Investec Structured Products Calculus VCT PLC, is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments.

