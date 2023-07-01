California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00.

CWT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $61.50.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $66.12.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.04%. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at $733,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,387,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,347,000. Amundi increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,033,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

