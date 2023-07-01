Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 40.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after buying an additional 698,587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. Finally, Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

