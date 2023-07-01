Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded SoundThinking from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

SoundThinking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.47. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $39.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundThinking will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

