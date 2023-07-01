Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
SSTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Imperial Capital downgraded SoundThinking from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded SoundThinking from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.43.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.47. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $39.46.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 119,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,809 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
