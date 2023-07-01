Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 1,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Stephens began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

