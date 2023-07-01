Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

