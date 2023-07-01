Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MA opened at $393.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.88. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $395.17.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

