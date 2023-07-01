Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 73 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

LLY stock opened at $468.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $469.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.32 and its 200 day moving average is $377.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock valued at $445,911,136. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

