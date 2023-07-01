Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $275,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $294.09 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $286.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

