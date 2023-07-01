Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 270 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Corteva were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 51,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

