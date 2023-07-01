Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of Intel by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,598 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 40,688 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 177.6% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 117,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 15.8% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Intel by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.57. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

