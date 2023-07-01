Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Capital City Bank Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $521.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.60. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.