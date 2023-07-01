Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 199 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

