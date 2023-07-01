Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.16

Shares of Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.16 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 54.20 ($0.69). Capital & Regional shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 114,232 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The company has a market capitalization of £98.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.16.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

