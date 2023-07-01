Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.29

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $9.99 billion and $527.64 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.62 or 0.06314577 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,936,967,442 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,682,839 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.