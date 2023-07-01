Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Cardano has a market cap of $10.10 billion and approximately $240.23 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,923.28 or 0.06282665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00042312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,936,967,442 coins and its circulating supply is 34,945,669,466 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

