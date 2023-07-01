Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$149.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$149.09.
Several research firms have commented on CJT. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$172.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Cargojet Price Performance
Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$96.22 on Monday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$93.38 and a twelve month high of C$156.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$112.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.89.
Cargojet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 7.56%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
