Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,436 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,935,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,082,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,954,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,319,301,000 after purchasing an additional 40,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $140.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $140.84. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

