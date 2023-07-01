Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $32,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $201.06 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day moving average of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. Eaton’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

