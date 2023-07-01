Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 38,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 105,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

