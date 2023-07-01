Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $42.03 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $393.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.