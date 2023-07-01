Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $153.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

