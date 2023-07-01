Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

