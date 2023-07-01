Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 18,107 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,107 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,857,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,906 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,690,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,846,481,000 after buying an additional 590,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.73 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.26. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

