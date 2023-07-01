Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,426 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,980,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,421,000 after buying an additional 426,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 406,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $15,781,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,363,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1 year low of $62.97 and a 1 year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

